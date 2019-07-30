Gabrielle Carrubba Is the New Zoe Murphy of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

Gabrielle Carrubba, a former understudy in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, permanently replaces in the role of Zoe Murphy beginning on July 30. Carrubba succeeds current cast member Mallory Bechtel, who played her final performance on July 28 after a year in the role.



A graduate of The Boston Conservatory, Carrubba made her Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen. Her regional credits include Burn All Night and Sweetwater.



Carrubba joins a current cast that includes Andrew Barth Feldman as Evan Hansen, Lisa Brescia as Heidi Hansen, Alex Boniello as Connor Murphy, Samantha Williams as Alana Beck, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Jared Kleinman, Jennifer Laura Thompson as Cynthia Murphy and Michael Park as Larry Murphy.



As previously announced, Ann Sanders and Ivan Hernandez will take over Cynthia and Larry Murphy beginning on August 6.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif and musical direction by Ben Cohn.