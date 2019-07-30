Oklahoma! Cast Guarantees a Beautiful Mornin' with a Watch of This Performance on Today

Daniel Fish's reinvented take on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is stirring audiences every night at the Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway. The cast of the innovative production, which took home the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, paid a visit to NBC's Today on July 30 to share their acclaimed performances with all of America. Check out 2019 Tony winner Ali Stroker offering up her twangy turn as Ado Annie with "I Cain't Say No" and the full company performing title number, then make your way to the theater to experience this cheered staging for yourself.



