Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The cast of "Oklahoma!"
(Photo provided by NBC’s "Today")

Oklahoma! Cast Guarantees a Beautiful Mornin' with a Watch of This Performance on Today

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 30, 2019

Daniel Fish's reinvented take on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is stirring audiences every night at the Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway. The cast of the innovative production, which took home the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, paid a visit to NBC's Today on July 30 to share their acclaimed performances with all of America. Check out 2019 Tony winner Ali Stroker offering up her twangy turn as Ado Annie with "I Cain't Say No" and the full company performing title number, then make your way to the theater to experience this cheered staging for yourself.

Oklahoma!

Daniel Fish's innovative new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive Look Inside A Is for Audra, First Picture Book Featuring Iconic Theater Actresses
  2. Director Jon M. Chu Names Newborn Son After His Latest Film Project, In the Heights
  3. See How Wonderful Life Is with These Exclusive Portraits of the Stars of Moulin Rouge!
  4. Broadway Grosses: Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Play to Sold-Out Crowds as Sea Wall/A Life Begins Main-Stem Run
  5. Samantha Barks Reflects on Her Time in Broadway's Pretty Woman

Star Files

Will Brill
Anthony Cason
Damon Daunno
James Davis
Rebecca Naomi Jones
Will Mann
Mallory Portnoy
Ali Stroker
Mitch Tebo
Mary Testa
Patrick Vaill
Newsletters