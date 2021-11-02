 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Corey Cott and Wife Meghan Announce Birth of Third Child

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 2, 2021
Corey Cott & Meghan Woollard
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Congratulations to Broadway favorite Corey Cott and his wife Meghan, who welcomed their third child, a son named Asher, on October 31. Cott shared the news on Instagram on November 2 saying, "Asher Cott. Born on Halloween. Our third rodeo and the miracle of life never ceases to amaze. Crazy—the little guy came out with a full beard and mullet. My wife is a gorgeous saint."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Corey Cott (@naponacott)

Corey and Meghan were married in January 2013 and welcomed their first child, son Elliott, in May 2017 and their second son, Nolan, in August 2019.

Cott starred on Broadway in Bandstand, Gigi and Newsies. He appeared in two regional stagings of West Side Story and as a series regular on the TV drama Filthy Rich.

View Comments

Star Files

Corey Cott

Articles Trending Now

  1. Original Spring Awakening Cast to Reunite for 15th Anniversary Concert
  2. A Complete Guide to Broadway's Reopening
  3. Audra McDonald to Star in Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders on Broadway
Back to Top