Corey Cott and Wife Meghan Announce Birth of Third Child

Congratulations to Broadway favorite Corey Cott and his wife Meghan, who welcomed their third child, a son named Asher, on October 31. Cott shared the news on Instagram on November 2 saying, "Asher Cott. Born on Halloween. Our third rodeo and the miracle of life never ceases to amaze. Crazy—the little guy came out with a full beard and mullet. My wife is a gorgeous saint."

Corey and Meghan were married in January 2013 and welcomed their first child, son Elliott, in May 2017 and their second son, Nolan, in August 2019.



Cott starred on Broadway in Bandstand, Gigi and Newsies. He appeared in two regional stagings of West Side Story and as a series regular on the TV drama Filthy Rich.