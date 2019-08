Disney's Frozen is a Broadway hit. Stars of the celebrated musical paid a visit to NBC's Today on August 2 to share some of the magic from their Tony-nominated sensation with fans across America. Caissie Levy, who plays Elsa, appeared with Patti Murin, the production's Anna, to perform the "Let It Go" finale for TV viewers. Watch the leading ladies with the show's ensemble below and make plans now to experience Frozen for yourself at the St. James Theatre on Broadway.