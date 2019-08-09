Odds & Ends: Go Behind the Scenes of the Yiddish Fiddler Cast Recording Session & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed this week.



Go Behind the Scenes of the Yiddish Fiddler Cast Recording Session

The celebrated Yiddish-language revival of Fiddler on the Roof recently celebrated one year off-Broadway. Fans of the production will be able to relive their experience seeing the unique staging with a recently recorded cast album, which is scheduled to drop digitally on August 23. In anticipation of its release, the production has offered up a beautiful behind-the-scenes video featuring the talent-packed cast singing out in the recording studio. Take a look at stars Steven Skybell, Jackie Hoffman and more singing from director Joel Grey's acclaimed Fiddler below and make plans now to experience this one-of-a-kind production at Stage 42.







Jacqueline Novak's On Your Knees Will Move to Lucille Lortel Theatre

On Your Knees is making its way to a new venue. The new hit solo comedy written by and starring Jacqueline Novak, originally announced to play a limited run at the Cherry Lane Theatre through August 18, will move to the Lucille Lortel Theatre beginning August 28 for an engagement through September 21. On Your Knees is described as an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph. Directed by John Early, the play is presented by Natasha Lyonne and executive-produced by Mike Birbiglia.



Bartlett Sher & More Taking Part in Lincoln Center Theater's Directors Lab

Lincoln Center Theater, the celebrated Broadway nonprofit that recently concluded its acclaimed revival of My Fair Lady, has announced the return of its Directors Lab, which began on August 5 and will continue through August 24. The renowned three-week developmental program features New York theater talents helping to nurture young professional stage directors from across the country and around the world. This year's lab is currently hosting nearly 60 directors from around the globe, including Tony winner Bartlett Sher (My Fair Lady), Lileana Blain-Cruz (Marys Seacole) and Rubén Polendo (Peter and the Starcatcher)—as well as Pulitzer-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar (Disgraced) and collaborations specialist Ben Krywosz.