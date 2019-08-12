Jason Danieley to Honor Late Wife Marin Mazzie with Star-Studded Benefit Concert for Cancer Support Community

Broadway's Jason Danieley has announced the upcoming benefit concert Marin Mazzie's Sunflower Power Hour, an evening of uplifting performances honoring the achievements and advocacy of his wife, the late actress Marin Mazzie, who passed away from ovarian cancer last fall. The concert will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 22 at 6:00pm; proceeds will benefit the global nonprofit Cancer Support Community. The event will coincide with both the one-year anniversary of Mazzie's passing and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.



"Marin was deeply committed to using her platform to shed light on the multitude of challenges facing people living with a cancer diagnosis," said Danieley. "Marin and I became CSC Champions because we strongly believed in its mission to help all people impacted by cancer by providing free services to cancer patients and their loved ones. Like Marin, this benefit will uplift, inspire and empower."



"Whether she was delivering a powerhouse performance on stage or advocating for cancer patients on Capitol Hill, Marin was an inspiration," added Cancer Support Community CEO Kim Thiboldeaux. "All of us at CSC are humbled and grateful to continue working with Jason to build on Marin's legacy and leadership as an amazing champion for cancer patients and their families."



In addition to Danieley, performers at the September benefit concert will include David Hyde Pierce, Liz Callaway, Victor Garber, Rebecca Luker, Debra Monk, Sally Wilfert and Karen Ziemba.



Mazzie, a three-time Tony nominee and Theater Hall of Fame inductee, earned acclaim for three decades of performance in plays and musicals on and off-Broadway. She was honored with Tony nominations for Passion, Ragtime and Kiss Me, Kate and received a posthumous Tony honor for her humanitarian work in June.



For more information about Marin Mazzie's Sunflower Power Hour, click here.