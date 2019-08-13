Hadestown Cast Sings from the Tony-Winning Hit in New TV Appearance

The talent-packed company of the Tony-winning musical Hadestown took to the small screen this morning to show off their hit show. Tony winner André De Shields joined Tony-nominated co-stars Patrick Page and Amber Gray, along with leading man Reeve Carney, for a medley of "Way Down Hadestown" and "Wait for Me" from Anaïs Mitchell's Tony-winning score on Good Morning America. Check out the cast's thrilling performances below and make plans now to experience Hadestown for yourself at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway or on the newly announced tour.



