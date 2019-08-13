Vineyard Theatre Announces Casting for Is This a Room

The full company of stars from the acclaimed world premiere staging of Tina Satter's Is This a Room has signed on to reprise their performances for the upcoming remount of the new play at the Vineyard Theatre. Satter's drama began in January 2019 at The Kitchen and will start up performances again at the Vineyard on October 3 and open on October 22.



The cast includes Pete Simpson (Middletown) as Agent Garrick, Emily C. Davis (Seagull (Thinking of You)) as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell (Hurricane Diane) as Unknown Male and TL Thompson (Straight White Men) as Agent Taylor.



Set on June 3, 2017, the play follows a 25-year-old former Air Force linguist named Reality Winner, who is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. She remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence.



Is This a Room features scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, music/sound design by Sanae Yamada and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos.



Is This a Room is scheduled to play a limited engagement through November 10.