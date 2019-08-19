Chris McCarrell to Reprise His Starring Turn in The Lightning Thief on Broadway

Full casting has been announced for the eagerly anticipated Broadway transfer of The Lightning Thief, the rollicking stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy novel. The previously announced production will play the Longacre Theatre for a 16-week run from September 20 through January 5, with an opening night set for October 16.



The Broadway cast will be led by Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) repeating his acclaimed off-Broadway and touring turn as Percy Jackson, with Kristin Stokes (Fly by Night) as Annabeth, Jorrel Javier (Fall Springs) as Grover/Mr. D., Ryan Knowles (We Will Rock You) as Chiron, James Hayden Rodriguez (Man of La Mancha) as Luke, Jalynn Steele (Sistas: The Musical) as Sally and Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Legally Blonde) as Clarisse.



Rounding out the company will be T. Shyvonne Stewart (Sister Act), Izzy Figueroa (Peter and the Starcatcher) and newcomer Sam Leicht.



Featuring a score by Rob Rokicki, a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) and direction by Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill), The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson (McCarrell) on a fantastical journey across the United States in search of Zeus' lightning bolt.



The production will feature choreography by Patrick McCollum and orchestrations by Rokicki and Wiley DeWeese, with scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Ryan Rumery.