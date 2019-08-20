Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Brian Cox, Bryce Pinkham, Marc Kudisch & More Prepare to Bring Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society to Broadway

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 20, 2019
Brian Cox
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, a sequel to his Tony-winning All the Way, is getting ready to arrive on Broadway. Starring Brian Cox as President Lyndon B. Johnson, Schenkkan's new work continues the president's story and follows what happens when he doesn't run for re-election. Also featuring Tony winner Frank Wood and Tony nominees Richard Thomas, Marc Kudisch and Bryce Pinkham, The Great Society begins performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on September 6. In honor of the historical drama coming to the Great White Way, the cast and creative team got together on August 20 at their rehearsal space to celebrate. Check out the photos and be sure to book your own visit to our nation's past.

The Great Society director Bill Rauch with playwright Robert Schenkkan.
The cast and creative team of Broadway's The Great Society.

The Great Society

Brian Cox stars as Lyndon B. Johnson in Robert Schenkkan's sequel to All The Way.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck & Harry Hadden-Paton to Headline New Broadway Musical Flying Over Sunset
  2. Todrick Hall & Colleen Ballinger Begin Shifts in Waitress on Broadway
  3. History-Making Black Female Creative Team Announced for Broadway-Bound Musical Soul Train
  4. YouTube Sensations Colleen Ballinger & Todrick Hall Get Ready to Star in Waitress
  5. Jordin Sparks Sets Broadway Return as Jenna in Waitress

Star Files

Grantham Coleman
Brian Cox
Marc Kudisch
Bryce Pinkham
Richard Thomas
Frank Wood
Newsletters