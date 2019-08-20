Brian Cox, Bryce Pinkham, Marc Kudisch & More Prepare to Bring Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society to Broadway

Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, a sequel to his Tony-winning All the Way, is getting ready to arrive on Broadway. Starring Brian Cox as President Lyndon B. Johnson, Schenkkan's new work continues the president's story and follows what happens when he doesn't run for re-election. Also featuring Tony winner Frank Wood and Tony nominees Richard Thomas, Marc Kudisch and Bryce Pinkham, The Great Society begins performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on September 6. In honor of the historical drama coming to the Great White Way, the cast and creative team got together on August 20 at their rehearsal space to celebrate. Check out the photos and be sure to book your own visit to our nation's past.

The Great Society director Bill Rauch with playwright Robert Schenkkan.