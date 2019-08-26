Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Ain't Too Proud's Box Office Heats Up at the Summer's End

The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 26, 2019
The cast of Ain't Too Proud
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Get ready! Temperatures may be just starting to drop as August winds down and the school year starts up again, but it seems Broadway audiences want to have one last sizzling party before September rolls in. With Sergio Turjillo's Tony-winning choreography, incredible performances and a score packed with Temptations hits, Ain't Too Proud seems to be the perfect place to send off the summer. The show grossed $1,444,756.78, landing a top spot among power players like Hamilton and The Lion King. The summer box office has also been kind to new musical Moulin Rouge! and the hot ticket To Kill a Mockingbird.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 25.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,944,167.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,102,935.00)
3. The Lion King ($2,074,579.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,870,181.21)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,444,756.78)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. What the Constitution Means to Me ($638,509.00)
4. Betrayal ($564,642.00)
3. Beautiful ($594,160.60)
2. Chicago ($588,266.55)
1. Oklahoma! ($449,815.47)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.75%)
2. Come From Away (101.58%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.40%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.39%)
5. Hadestown (101.21%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beautiful (84.45%)
4. Betrayal (84.18%)
3. Wicked (82.01%)
2. Chicago (81.86%)
1. Tootsie (70.39%)

Source: The Broadway League

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

The acclaimed new musical featuring the iconic music of The Temptations arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Robbie Fairchild & More Address Lara Spencer Following Her Comments on Prince George's Ballet Lessons
  2. Broadway Grosses: Ain't Too Proud's Box Office Heats Up at the Summer's End
  3. Odds & Ends: Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in Showtime Series & More
  4. Ain't Too Proud's Ephraim Sykes on David Ruffin Being His 'Alter-Ego' & Living on a Prayer and Coconut Water
  5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical Sets Digital Release Date for Original Cast Album
Newsletters