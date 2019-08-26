Broadway Grosses: Ain't Too Proud's Box Office Heats Up at the Summer's End

Get ready! Temperatures may be just starting to drop as August winds down and the school year starts up again, but it seems Broadway audiences want to have one last sizzling party before September rolls in. With Sergio Turjillo's Tony-winning choreography, incredible performances and a score packed with Temptations hits, Ain't Too Proud seems to be the perfect place to send off the summer. The show grossed $1,444,756.78, landing a top spot among power players like Hamilton and The Lion King. The summer box office has also been kind to new musical Moulin Rouge! and the hot ticket To Kill a Mockingbird.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 25.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,944,167.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,102,935.00)
3. The Lion King ($2,074,579.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,870,181.21)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,444,756.78)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. What the Constitution Means to Me ($638,509.00)
4. Betrayal ($564,642.00)
3. Beautiful ($594,160.60)
2. Chicago ($588,266.55)
1. Oklahoma! ($449,815.47)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.75%)
2. Come From Away (101.58%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.40%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.39%)
5. Hadestown (101.21%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beautiful (84.45%)
4. Betrayal (84.18%)
3. Wicked (82.01%)
2. Chicago (81.86%)
1. Tootsie (70.39%)
Source: The Broadway League