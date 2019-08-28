Odds & Ends: Renée Zellweger Teams Up with Sam Smith on Judy Soundtrack & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Renée Zellweger & Sam Smith Duet on Judy Soundtrack

We're slowly learning more and more about the previously announced upcoming biopic Judy, starring Renée Zellweger as entertainment icon Judy Garland. Not only will audiences get to hear Zellweger sing some of Garland's most classic tunes, but the soundtrack will also feature two star-studded duets. Four-time Grammy winner Sam Smith will appear on the "Get Happy" track while Grammy nominee Rufus Wainwright will be featured on a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." The soundtrack will be released globally on September 27 coinciding with the movie's premiere. Watch the trailer below!







Tony Award Winner Renée Elise Goldsberry to Perform With Cincinnati Pops

Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry is set to perform with the iconic Cincinnati Pops Orchestra September 13 through 15 at Music Hall. Known for her Tony-winning turn in Hamilton, Goldsberry will sing songs from her Broadway career including tunes from Rent and The Lion King. The nights will also feature American Songbook classics and pop hits as well as a tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.. Pops Conductor John Morris Russell will lead the concerts. For tickets and more information click here.



Russell Brand, Lena Dunham, Matthew Perry & More to Contribute Writing for Cracked at the Old Vic

Actor Russell Brand has announced contributing writers for his upcoming evening event entitled Cracked, a night of seven solo performances written in response to the growing conversation and changing attitudes around mental health and addiction. Among the contributors are Lena Dunham (Girls), Matthew Perry (Friends), Brand, Scarlett Curtis, Mr. Gee, Gabor Maté and Kate Tempest. The one-night only event will take place on September 29 at 7:00pm as part of the One Voice series, conceived by Artistic Director Matthew Warchus.