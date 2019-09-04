Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Don't Feed the Plants! Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle & More Get Ready for Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 4, 2019
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard & Christian Borle
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors is gearing up to begin performances at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre on September 17. As previously reported, the eagerly anticipated off-Broadway mounting of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's beloved musical will star two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff as Seymour, two-time Tony nominee and Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. Groff reunites with Spring Awakening's Tony-winning director Michael Mayer for the production. On September 3, Groff, Blanchard, Borle, Mayer and the entire company gathered together at New York's Common Ground to meet the press. Take a look at the pics, and be sure to catch Little Shop of Horrors for yourself!

Spring Awakening reunion! Jonathan Groff hugs it out with his Little Shop of Horrors director Michael Mayer.
Little Shop of Horrors composer Alan Menken and director Michael Mayer get together.

Little Shop of Horrors

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle star in the off-Broadway revival of this cult favorite musical.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ryan Murphy Announces Netflix Plans for A Chorus Line Miniseries, Patti LuPone in Hollywood and More
  2. Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle & More Get Ready for Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway
  3. Little Shop of Horrors Adds Eight Weeks to Off-Broadway Run
  4. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Flock to the Great White Way Over Labor Day Weekend
  5. Broadway Fave John Bolton & More Join Carolee Carmello in the National Tour of Hello, Dolly!

Star Files

Tammy Blanchard
Christian Borle
Jonathan Groff
Newsletters