Don't Feed the Plants! Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle & More Get Ready for Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors is gearing up to begin performances at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre on September 17. As previously reported, the eagerly anticipated off-Broadway mounting of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's beloved musical will star two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff as Seymour, two-time Tony nominee and Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. Groff reunites with Spring Awakening's Tony-winning director Michael Mayer for the production. On September 3, Groff, Blanchard, Borle, Mayer and the entire company gathered together at New York's Common Ground to meet the press. Take a look at the pics, and be sure to catch Little Shop of Horrors for yourself!

Spring Awakening reunion! Jonathan Groff hugs it out with his Little Shop of Horrors director Michael Mayer.