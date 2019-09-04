Don't Feed the Plants! Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle & More Get Ready for Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors is gearing up to begin performances at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre on September 17. As previously reported, the eagerly anticipated off-Broadway mounting of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's beloved musical will star two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff as Seymour, two-time Tony nominee and Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. Groff reunites with Spring Awakening's Tony-winning director Michael Mayer for the production. On September 3, Groff, Blanchard, Borle, Mayer and the entire company gathered together at New York's Common Ground to meet the press. Take a look at the pics, and be sure to catch Little Shop of Horrors for yourself!