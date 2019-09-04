Odds & Ends: Betrayal Star Zawe Ashton to Debut New Play at Soho Rep. & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Betrayal Star Zawe Ashton to Debut New Play at Soho Rep.

Zawe Ashton, the mega-talented star currently taking her first Broadway bow in Betrayal, will debut her new play, For All the Women Who Thought They Were Mad, at off-Broadway's Soho Rep. this fall. Penned by Ashton and directed by Whitney White, the play sees multigenerational African diasporic voices gathering with hope around a woman named Joy. The production, set to run from October 14 through November 18, will star Stephanie Berry, Gibson Frazier, Sharon Hope, Nicole Lewis, Blasina Olowe, Cherene Snow, Bisserat Tseggai, Shay Vawn and Kat Williams. Soho Rep.'s acclaimed past mountings include the 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fairview. For a look at the company's full new season, click here.



Jessica Vosk & Lizzie Bea Sing a Moving New Song from Becoming Nancy

Performances begin tomorrow for the new musical Becoming Nancy, making its world premiere at the Alliance Theatre for a monthlong run through October 6. The celebrated Atlanta theater (which first debuted Broadway's The Prom) has just released a first look at the production, featuring strong-voiced stage talents Jessica Vosk and Lizzie Bea singing the new song "Night Bus" by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Watch the duo sing out below and make plans now to experience this Oliver!-themed tuner for yourself.







Harry Hamlin & Stefanie Powers to Lead One November Yankee at 59E59

Off-Broadway's 59E59 Theaters has announced the New York premiere of One November Yankee, an original play written and directed by Joshua Ravetch. Emmy nominee Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, Chicago) and two-time Emmy nominee Stefanie Powers (Hart to Hart, Looped) will co-star in the production, set to run from November 29 through December 29 at the renowened midtown New York venue. One November Yankee explores human connection brought on by tragedy in the aftermath of a plane crash that ripples across the lives of its characters. To see 59E59 Theaters' full slate of fall 2019 productions, click here.