Judy Kuhn & More Join the Cast of Footloose at Kennedy Center

Four-time Tony-nominated actress Judy Kuhn is among the newest batch of stars added to the Kennedy Center's upcoming staging of Footloose. Kuhn will take on the role of Ethel McCormack in the previously announced production, directed by original Broadway helmer Walter Bobbie, choreographed by Spencer Liff and music-directed by Sonny Paladino, slated to run from October 9-13 in the Eisenhower Theater as part of the Broadway Center Stage series.



Kuhn earned Tony nominations for Fun Home, She Loves Me, Chess and Les Misérables. She was most recently seen onstage as Golde in a new West End production of Fiddler on the Roof.



Newly announced Footloose cast members also include Tony nominee Michael Mulheren (Kiss Me, Kate) as Coach Dunbar, Rema Webb (Hercules) as Lulu Warnicker/Eleanor Dunbar/Betty Blast, Joshua Logan Alexander (Fiddler on the Roof) as Chuck and Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton) as Rusty, with newcomers Peter McPoland as Willard Hewitt and Lena Owens as Wendy Jo.



The ensemble will include Brandon Burks, Claire Crause, Michele Lee, Jess LeProtto, Gregory Liles, Nick Martinez, Maximilian Sangerman, Jonathan Savage, Bethany Tesarck, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Jamar Williams.



They join a previously announced slate of stars that includes J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy, Hamilton) as Ren McCormack, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) as Ariel Moore, two-time Emmy winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, Tuck Everlasting) as Reverend Shaw Moore and three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker (Fun Home, Mary Poppins) as Vi Moore.



Based on the 1984 film by Dean Pitchford, who co-wrote the musical's book with Bobbie, Footloose features songs penned by Pitchford, Tom Snow, Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.



Completing the creative team are set and projection designer Paul Tate dePoo III, costume designer David Woolard, lighting designer Cory Pattak and sound designer Jon Weston.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.