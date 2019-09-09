Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Derren Brown Entrances Audiences in His Main-Stem Bow

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 9, 2019
Derren Brown
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Acclaimed magician Derren Brown arrived on Broadway this weekend with the main-stem premiere of his celebrated off-Broadway hit Secret. Brown pulled in solid numbers in the show's first four performances, taking in a gross of $193,108.90 and filling the Cort Theatre to 80.20% capacity. Meanwhile, the political play The Great Society, another newcomer to Broadway, reported a steady gross of $128,152.50 over just two performances, playing to 82.03% capacity at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. These two new productions are just the start of a slew of exciting works headed to Broadway this fall, so check them all out in the months to come.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 8.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,911,182.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,095,696.50)
3. The Lion King ($1,910,723.84)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,678,245.00)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,421,018.14)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Sea Wall/A Life ($625,431.00)
4. Betrayal ($623,474.50)
3. Oklahoma! ($403,933.00)
2. Derren Brown: Secret ($193,108.90)**
1. The Great Society ($128,152.50)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.76%)
2. Hadestown (101.35%)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.11%)
4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (100.71%)
5. Come From Away (100.55%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Great Society (82.03%)*
4. Beetlejuice (81.47%)
3. Derren Brown: Secret (80.20%)**
2. The Phantom of the Opera  (79.69%)
1. Tootsie (69.64%)

Source: The Broadway League

*Number based on two preview performances
**Number based on four preview performances

Derren Brown: Secret

Derren Brown's acclaimed magic show arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Chicago Will Partner with Broadway.com on The Search for Roxie! Casting Call & Video Series
  2. Mean Girls Star Taylor Louderman on Leaving the Plastics Behind
  3. Fall for Five Fantastic New Shows! Must-Do Events for the Week of September 9 to 15
  4. Hercules Footage Is Here! Watch Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez & More 'Go the Distance' in Central Park
  5. Pretty Woman: The Musical Will Arrive in London on Valentine's Day 2020

Star Files

Derren Brown
Newsletters