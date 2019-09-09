Broadway Grosses: Derren Brown Entrances Audiences in His Main-Stem Bow

Acclaimed magician Derren Brown arrived on Broadway this weekend with the main-stem premiere of his celebrated off-Broadway hit Secret. Brown pulled in solid numbers in the show's first four performances, taking in a gross of $193,108.90 and filling the Cort Theatre to 80.20% capacity. Meanwhile, the political play The Great Society, another newcomer to Broadway, reported a steady gross of $128,152.50 over just two performances, playing to 82.03% capacity at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. These two new productions are just the start of a slew of exciting works headed to Broadway this fall, so check them all out in the months to come.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 8.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,911,182.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,095,696.50)
3. The Lion King ($1,910,723.84)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,678,245.00)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,421,018.14)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Sea Wall/A Life ($625,431.00)
4. Betrayal ($623,474.50)
3. Oklahoma! ($403,933.00)
2. Derren Brown: Secret ($193,108.90)**
1. The Great Society ($128,152.50)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.76%)
2. Hadestown (101.35%)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.11%)
4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical (100.71%)
5. Come From Away (100.55%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Great Society (82.03%)*
4. Beetlejuice (81.47%)
3. Derren Brown: Secret (80.20%)**
2. The Phantom of the Opera (79.69%)
1. Tootsie (69.64%)
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on two preview performances
**Number based on four preview performances