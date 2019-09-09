In Advance of The Politician, Netflix Announces Ben Platt Concert Special

Netflix subscribers excited about the premiere of The Politician will now have an additional chance to hear Ben Platt show off his vocal prowess. The Tony winner's new Radio City concert will now be filmed by the network for an upcoming release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Platt, who will take on the lead role of Payton Hobart in Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated new Netflix series, is acclaimed in Broadway circles for his Tony-winning turn in Dear Evan Hansen. He was recently announced to headline a film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over the span of 20 years. His debut album, Sing to Me Instead, was released in March.



Platt's Radio City concert will take place on September 29; a release date on Netflix will be announced soon.