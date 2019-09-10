Odds & Ends: The Simon & Garfunkel Story to Launch North American Tour & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



The Simon & Garfunkel Story to Launch North American Tour

The hit West End concert show The Simon & Garfunkel Story has scheduled a brand-new 50-city tour across North America. On the heels of a recent U.S. road production, the new tour will kick off at The Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls, ID on September 27, 2019 and continue through March 5, 2020 at The Port Theatre in Nanaimo, BC. Revealing the journey shared by Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, The Simon & Garfunkel Story takes audiences through their meteoric rise as celebrated music makers Simon & Garfunkel. From their humble beginnings right through their worldwide successes and bitter breakup, culminating with a stunning re-creation of their 1981 Central Park reformation concert, The Simon & Garfunkel Story relives the moments that justified their ten Grammy Awards and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Casting for the North American tour will be announced soon; till then, check out the full lineup of cities here.



Susan Blackwell & Laura Camien's Spark File Podcast Debuts Today

The Spark File, a new podcast from Broadway.com contributor Susan Blackwell and Laura Camien, officially launches today on all major podcasting platforms, including iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, ATuneIn + Alexa and more. A spark file is a single location that holds creative ideas and inspirations. Every week, Blackwell and Camien will reach into their personal spark files to share stories, ideas and inspirations. If anything piques listeners' interest, they'll be encouraged to "take it and make it." Blackwell and Camien also offer The Spark File Workshop, focused on encouraging others to find their creative flow—from harvesting the sparks of ideas, fanning them into flames and helping them catch fire. For more information on The Spark File, click here.



Donja R. Love's One in Two Sets Casting for World Premiere with New Group

Full casting is set for the new three-hander One in Two, set to make its world premiere with off-Broadway's New Group. The play will begin previews on November 19 in advance of an official opening night set for December 10 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. The cast will include Jamyl Dobson (The Seven), Leland Fowler (Novenas for a Lost Hospital) and Edward Mawere (Bootycandy). Written by Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds) and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo'), One in Two is described as a play about what theater can do and what it means to not be alone. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 12, 2020.



Casting Set for The Full Monty at Argyle Theatre

Long Island's Argyle Theatre has announced complete casting for its upcoming staging of the 2001 Tony-nominated musical The Full Monty. Directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by Eugenio Contenti and music-directed by Ethan Andersen, the production will run from September 12 through October 20 at the Babylon, NY venue. The principal cast will include Eddie Egan as Jerry Lukowski, David Borum as Buddy "Keno" Walsh, Brayden Bratti as Nathan Lukowski, Hunter Brown as Ethan Girard, John Hickok as Harold Nichols, Hannah M. James as Pam Lukowski, Jacob Karp as Nathan Lukowski, Kyra Leeds as Vicki Nichols, Pat Moran as Malcolm MacGregor, Milton Craig Nealy as Noah "Horse" T. Simmons, Max Wilcox as Dave Bukatinsky, Kristine Zbornik as Jennette Burmeister and Nicole Zelka as Georgia Bukatinsky. The Full Monty features a book by four-time Tony nominee Terrence McNally and a score by Tony winner David Yazbek.



A Strange Loop Cast to Reunite in Concert

In anticipation of their upcoming original cast album, the company of Michael R. Jackson's acclaimed musical A Strange Loop will reunite for a concert at Joe's Pub on October 14 at 7:00pm. The cheered autobiographical tuner, which concluded its sold-out world premiere run at Playwrights Horizons in July, explores the thoughts of Usher (played by Larry Owens), a black, queer writer working a job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a job he hates while writing his original musical. The remainder of the cast, all of whom will appear in the concert, includes Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson Jr., L. Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison and Jason Veasey. The cast recording will also be available on September 27.



