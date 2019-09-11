Sponsored
Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle with the company of "Aladdin"
(Photo provided by Disney Theatrical)

Aladdin Reunites Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle, Original Singers of 'A Whole New World,' for Emotional Performance

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 11, 2019

Tears flowed onstage of the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 10 when Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, the strong-voiced singers whose original 1992 cover of Aladdin's "A Whole New World" helped launch the tune to Oscar-winning fame, reunited on Broadway. The pair lent their powerful voices to the moving number for the lucky audience members in attendance at the Tony-nominated hit. Broadway.com vlogger Michael James Scott introduced the performance, which stirred emotions in Bryson and Belle and the cast members present onstage. Grab a box of tissues now and watch this performance for yourself, then make plans to experience Aladdin in-person on Broadway.

Aladdin

Disney's beloved story comes to life on stage!
