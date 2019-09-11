Aladdin Reunites Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle, Original Singers of 'A Whole New World,' for Emotional Performance

Tears flowed onstage of the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 10 when Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, the strong-voiced singers whose original 1992 cover of Aladdin's "A Whole New World" helped launch the tune to Oscar-winning fame, reunited on Broadway. The pair lent their powerful voices to the moving number for the lucky audience members in attendance at the Tony-nominated hit. Broadway.com vlogger Michael James Scott introduced the performance, which stirred emotions in Bryson and Belle and the cast members present onstage. Grab a box of tissues now and watch this performance for yourself, then make plans to experience Aladdin in-person on Broadway.



