Broadway Grosses: Jeremy O. Harris' Daring Slave Play Is Off to a Strong Start

Jeremy O. Harris' acclaimed debut work Slave Play began previews of its Broadway transfer this past week and posted substantial box office figures in its limited amount of starter performances. In just six previews, the new drama brought in a gross of $306,668.00, filling the Golden Theatre to 98.57% capacity. Slave Play is scheduled to officially open on October 6 for a limited 17-week engagement through January 5, 2020, so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience this important new work before it sells out.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 15.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,904,447.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,184,142.00)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,964,200.41)
4. The Lion King ($1,771,473.00)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,512,149.28)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Freestyle Love Supreme ($392,121.00)*
4. Slave Play ($306,668.00)**
3. The Height of the Storm ($284,160.50)+
2. Derren Brown: Secret ($258,348.80)+
1. The Sound Inside ($152,426.00)++
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.79%)
2. Hamilton (101.52%)
3. Hadestown (101.40%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.29%)
5. The Book of Mormon (101.05%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Freestyle Love Supreme (88.82%)*
4. The Phantom of the Opera (88.05%)
3. The Height of the Storm (82.94%)+
2. Tootsie (80.77%)
1. Derren Brown: Secret (70.00%)+
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on four performances
**Number based on six performances
+Number based on seven performances
++Number based on two performances