Solea Pfeiffer to Join Renée Fleming in The Light in the Piazza at Chicago's Lyric Opera House

Rising star Solea Pfeiffer, who will soon be seen in Almost Famous and Evita, will next appear as Clara in a Chicago engagement of the six-time Tony-winning musical The Light in the Piazza. Tony-nominated opera star Renée Fleming will reprise her performance as Margaret Johnson from recent London and upcoming Los Angeles engagements of the musical, with Olivier winner Alex Jennings repeating his London turn as Signor Naccarelli. The Chicago production, directed by Olivier winner Daniel Evans, will run from December 14-29 at the Lyric Opera House. The production is expected to appear in further cities during the 2020-2021 season.



With a Tony-winning score by Adam Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Craig Lucas, The Light in the Piazza follows Margaret (Fleming) and her daughter, Clara (Pfeiffer), as they begin a vacation in Florence, Italy. A gust of wind soon whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli. It's love at first sight, but Clara isn't quite what she appears, and soon they must all confront a secret that's been kept in the shadows for far too long.



In advance of the Chicago engagement, this production of The Light in the Piazza will appear at L.A.'s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion from October 12-20, with Fleming starring alongside London co-star Dove Cameron as Clara and Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell as Signor Naccarelli.



Additional casting for both productions will be announced at a later date.