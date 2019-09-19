Billy Porter Belts Out 'I Will Survive' on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Billy Porter sure knows how to make a grand entrance. The Tony-winning Kinky Boots star and Emmy-nominated Pose standout did just that on the September 18 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Porter greeted fellow Tony winner Corden and Emmy nominee Kirsten Dunst with a glamourous arrival onto the set, thrilling audiences with his signature style and wit. Porter followed that up with a showstopping performance of "I Will Survive" that we'll no doubt be watching all weekend long, just up until Sunday's Emmys telecast, in fact. Watch Porter sing out below and cross your fingers that he wins big this weekend.



