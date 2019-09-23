Sponsored
America's Got Talent's Dom Chambers & Eric Chien Join Lineup for The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 23, 2019
Dom Chambers, Chris Cox, Paul Dabek, Enzo Weyne, Kevin James & Eric Chien
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Dom Chambers and Eric Chien, the multi-talented magic makers known for their appearances on America's Got Talent, have signed on to take the Broadway stage this winter in The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays. The previously announced production will begin performances on November 29, 2019 and run through January 5, 2020 at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Chambers and Chien were both seen in the just-ended 14th season of America's Got Talent, wowing millions of viewers worldwide all the way through the competition's semifinal round.

In addition to Chambers and Chien, The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays will feature master entertainers Chris Cox, Paul Dabek, Kevin James, Sos & Victoria Petrosyan and Enzo Weyne.

The Illusionists team also includes creative producer Simon Painter, executive producer Tim Lawson and director Neil Dorward.

The Illusionists return to Broadway this holiday season with their spectacular and thrilling show.
