Joel Grey, Jonathan Groff, Miriam Shor & More Will Pay Tribute to Sutton Foster at Drama League Gala

A talent-packed lineup of friends and co-stars will come together next month to toast two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster at the Drama League 36th annual benefit gala. The previously announced event will be held at The Plaza Hotel on October 28 at 6:30pm.



Celebrating Foster's career on stage and screen, including her upcoming Broadway turn in The Music Man, the gala will feature a one-night-only musical tribute in her honor. Stars slated to appear include Joel Grey, Jonathan Groff, Beth Leavel, Brandon Victor Dixon, Laura Osnes, Jelani Alladin, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Megan McGinnis, Leigh Silverman and Jeanine Tesori, with more to be announced.



Foster won Tony Awards for her performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. Her other Broadway credits include Tony-nominated turns in Violet, Shrek, The Drowsy Chaperone and Little Women. She can be seen on the small screen in the TV Land series Younger.



The Drama League's mission is to advance the American theater by providing a life-long artistic home for directors and a platform for dialogue with theatergoers. Since 1916, The Drama League's initiatives have promoted artistic development and audience engagement.