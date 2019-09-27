Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Olivier-Winning Two-Part Epic The Inheritance Begins Broadway Run

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 27, 2019
Kyle Soller & John Benjamin Hickey in the London production of "The Inheritance"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

On the heels of an Olivier-winning West End production and a premiere at London's Young Vic, the acclaimed two-part play The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez arrives at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on September 27. Olivier-winning London director Stephen Daldry repeats his work for the Broadway production, which will officially open on November 17.

A modern adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel Howards End, The Inheritance gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis.

Heading the cast is London star Kyle Soller reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Young Man #9/Eric Glass, along with fellow West End cast members Samuel H. Levine as Young Man #1/Adam/Leo, Paul Hilton as Morgan/Walter, Andrew Burnap as Young Man #10/Toby Darling and Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey as Henry Wilcox.

The cast also includes two-time Tony nominee Lois Smith as Margaret, Jonathan Burke as Young Man #5/Agent, Jordan Barbour as Young Man #6/Tristan, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. as Young Man #2/Jason #1, Dylan Frederick as Young Man #4/Young Walter, Kyle Harris as Young Man #7/Jasper, Carson McCalley as Young Man #3/Young Henry and Arturo Luis Soria as Young Man #8/Jason #2.

Filling out the company are understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

The creative team includes scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer Paul Englishby and co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid.

The Inheritance – Part 1

This acclaimed two-part play by Matthew Lopez gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Alexandra Billings to Join Wicked as Madame Morrible; Will Be First Openly Trans Actress to Play the Role
  2. John Stamos & Graham Phillips Join ABC's Little Mermaid Live!
  3. Conor McPherson & Bob Dylan's Girl From the North Country Sets Initial Casting for Broadway Run
  4. Tickets Are Now on Sale for the Broadway Premiere of Six
  5. Steven Pasquale, Judy Kuhn, Will Swenson, Brandon Uranowitz & Wesley Taylor to Lead Assassins at Classic Stage

Star Files

Jordan Barbour
Jonathan Burke
Andrew Burnap
Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr.
Dylan Frederick
Kyle Harris
John Benjamin Hickey
Paul Hilton
Samuel H. Levine
Carson McCalley
Lois Smith
Kyle Soller
Arturo Luís Soria
Newsletters