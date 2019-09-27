Olivier-Winning Two-Part Epic The Inheritance Begins Broadway Run

On the heels of an Olivier-winning West End production and a premiere at London's Young Vic, the acclaimed two-part play The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez arrives at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on September 27. Olivier-winning London director Stephen Daldry repeats his work for the Broadway production, which will officially open on November 17.



A modern adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel Howards End, The Inheritance gives a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, a generation after the height of the AIDS crisis.



Heading the cast is London star Kyle Soller reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Young Man #9/Eric Glass, along with fellow West End cast members Samuel H. Levine as Young Man #1/Adam/Leo, Paul Hilton as Morgan/Walter, Andrew Burnap as Young Man #10/Toby Darling and Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey as Henry Wilcox.



The cast also includes two-time Tony nominee Lois Smith as Margaret, Jonathan Burke as Young Man #5/Agent, Jordan Barbour as Young Man #6/Tristan, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. as Young Man #2/Jason #1, Dylan Frederick as Young Man #4/Young Walter, Kyle Harris as Young Man #7/Jasper, Carson McCalley as Young Man #3/Young Henry and Arturo Luis Soria as Young Man #8/Jason #2.



Filling out the company are understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.



The creative team includes scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer Paul Englishby and co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid.