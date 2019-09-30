Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Broadway Balances America Goes Behind the Scenes of the New Jesus Christ Superstar Tour

Watch It
by Ryan Gilbert • Sep 30, 2019

In the first episode of season six of Broadway Balances America, Amber Milt goes behind the scenes of the new touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar. Helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie, this production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. In this episode, which Lifetime Television will re-air on October 8 at 7:30am (EST), The Balancing Act's Milt chats with the cast about singing the legendary score, telling the extraordinary story, and reflecting on the rock roots that defined a generation. Watch the segment below and get your tickets to see Jesus Christ Superstar.

Jesus Christ Superstar
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Emmy Winner Darren Criss, Patsy & Loretta Star Jessie Mueller and More Set for #LiveatFive This Week
  2. Will Ben Platt Reprise His Tony-Winning Performance in the Dear Evan Hansen Movie?
  3. Jeremy Pope, Darren Criss, Joe Mantello & More to Join Patti LuPone in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series Hollywood
  4. Broadway Balances America Goes Behind the Scenes of the New Jesus Christ Superstar Tour
  5. Be More Chill Will Transfer to London

Tags

Broadway Balances America
Newsletters