Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley & Arthur Lewis
(Photos: Joan Marcus)

Mic Drop! Take a First Look at the Broadway Production of Freestyle Love Supreme

First Look
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 26, 2019

Freestyle Love Supreme, the high-energy theatrical experience that combines improv humor, hip-hop and musical stylings, is playing at the Booth Theatre. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, the Broadway production features Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Andrew Bancroft, Arthur Lewis, Chris Sullivan, Aneesa Folds, Kaila Mullady as well as special spontaneous and unannounced guests. Take a look at photos from the unique production, and experience it live through January 5, 2020!

Freestyle Love Supreme

