Aneesa Folds and Chris Sullivan Want You to Participate in Freestyle Love Supreme

Chris Sullivan and Aneesa Folds are currently in Freestyle Love Supreme, the improv freestyle rap troupe conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. Although the show has been around for years, it is now surprising and delighting audiences at Broadway's Booth Theatre. "Freestyle Love Supreme came about 16 years ago throughout the rehearsal process for In the Heights," Sullivan told Paul Wontorek in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "It was being developed in the basement of the Drama Book Shop and we've done performances in stinky basements, Joe's Pub, Edinburgh Fringe, a wedding somewhere in Florida. But being at the Booth Theatre, it's just so beautiful. The sound is amazing, the audience is amazing and present, and there's not a bad seat in the house. It's the same show we've been doing for 16 years but under the most optimal conditions."

In addition to becoming a full-on Broadway production, Freestyle Love Supreme has created its own program to teach others the art form of freestyling called the Freestyle Love Academy, which is actually where Folds got her start with the troupe. "I had never done this in a setting like that before," she said. "At parties, people would just be like, 'Aneesa, come and rap,' and I would do it for fun. At the Academy, I got a lot more comfortable and confident with the skillset I already had. Every single day I think I'm dreaming, but I'm not. I've dreamed of making my Broadway debut, and to do it with a show that means so much to me, where I'm playing myself and bringing myself to the table, is really special."

While most Broadway productions do not condone audience participation, Freestyle Love Supreme not only encourages it but audience involvement is necessary to have a successful show. "What's so special about our show is that you're encouraged to participate and react," Sullivan said. "We rely on the audience to help us create. We have no idea what's going to happen on stage and it's new to us as well. There's no moment where an audience member is forced to participate, don't be scared. We want everyone to feel heard and a part of the show. Just be willing to have fun."

With the core of the show being a surprise to both the audience and the cast members, audiences should expect the unexpected. "You never know who is going to be in the cast each night," Sullivan said. "We have special guests including Wayne Brady, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Every night is different." Although the group has been together for so long, they still have some tricks up their sleeves. "[Chris] beatboxed with a whistle on stage the other day," Folds said. "No one knew it was coming. I was gagged."

This marks the Broadway debut for both Folds and Sullivan, but it hopefully won't be their last. "I want to be Asaka [from Once on This Island]," Folds said. "Michael Arden was in the audience the other day and he specifically talked about me which was nice to hear. I just love musicals, I'll do anything." Sullivan, on the other hand, already gave musical theater a try. "I was Prince Dauntless in Once Upon a Mattress in high school," he said. "I think I'll stick with beatboxing, though."

Cacth Sullivan and Folds in Freestyle Love Supreme, now playing at the Booth Theatre!

Watch the full #LiveAtFive episode below!