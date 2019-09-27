Jeremy Pope, Darren Criss, Joe Mantello & More to Join Patti LuPone in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series Hollywood

Jeremy Pope, the Broadway breakout star who earned two—that's right, two—Tony nominations this past season, will next appear alongside Emmy winner Darren Criss in Ryan Murphy's upcoming original series Hollywood, according to TVLine. Pope will also serve as an exec producer on the show, which has received a straight-to-series order from Netflix. Completing the series' leading trio will be David Corenswet (Murphy's The Politician).

Patti LuPone

(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Also slated to appear as series regulars are two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello (The Normal Heart, director of Murphy's The Boys in the Band) as Dick, four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory, Murphy's The Boys in the Band) as talent agent Henry Willson, Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (Murphy's American Horror Story) as Ernie, Samara Weaving (SMILF) as Claire, Maude Apatow (Euphoria) as Henrietta, Jake Picking (Chasing Life) as Rock Hudson and Laura Harrier (One Life to Live) as Camille.



They join the previously announced two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone (Company, Murphy's Pose) and Tony nominee Holland Taylor (Ann) in the roles of Avis and Ellen Kincaid, respectively.



Billed as a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, Hollywood will be set in the 1940s, focusing on the lives of Archie (Pope), Raymond (Criss) and Jack (Corenswet).



Murphy, a multiple Emmy winner, won a Tony for producing the star-packed 2018 revival of The Boys in the Band. He co-created Hollywood with frequent TV collaborator Ian Brennan.