Odds & Ends: Watch Alice Ripley Sing Out as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch Alice Ripley Sing Out as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard

Performances are underway for the new staging of the Tony-winning musical Sunset Boulevard at North Shore Music Theatre. Alice Ripley, the Tony-winning Next to Normal star who first played the role of Betty Schaefer in the original 1994 Broadway production of Sunset, graduates to the lead role of Norma Desmond for this production, continuing at the Beverly, Massachusetts theater through October 6. North Shore has just released footage from the new staging, which also stars Nicholas Rodriguez as Joe Gillis, William Michals as Max Von Mayerling and Lizzie Klemperer as Betty. Watch below and make plans now to experience Ripley's stirring performance in person.







Ryan McCartan Sings a Soulful "This Nearly Was Mine" from South Pacific

Ryan McCartan, the Wicked and Rocky Horror alum who can currently be seen off-Broadway in the world premiere musical Scotland, PA, has endless amounts of talent in his arsenal. As part of the R&H Goes Pop! series, McCartan recently lent his voice to South Pacific's stirring 11-o'clock number "This Nearly Was Mine." Watch two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes introduce his soft, moving take on the classic song, then enjoy it for yourself.







New Film Leonard Soloway's Broadway to Play New York City Before Digital Release

Leonard Soloway's Broadway, a new documentary about the life and work of Tony-winning producer Leonard Soloway, will play NYC's Landmark cinemas from November 4-7 before receiving a digital release. Directed by Jeff Wolk, the film centers on the producer's efforts mounting the Maurice Hines bio-show Tappin' Thru Life. In addition to that show, Soloway's credits include Tony wins for The Shadow Box and Dame Edna: The Royal Tour and Tony nominations for The Beauty Queen of Leenane and Whoopi. For more information on Leonard Soloway's Broadway, click here.



P.S. Sing along with Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande in this newly released "You Don't Own Me" lyric video.



