Broadway Grosses: Moulin Rouge! Stays Hot at the Box Office as October Approaches

Because they can can can! Moulin Rouge!, the dazzling stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's feast-for-the-eyes film, is truly a spectacular spectacular. The musical, which stars Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit, has held a solid spot in the top five since it began performances this past summer. The production closed out the last full week of September with a whopping $2,159,241, well above its potential of $1,831,588.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 29.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,991,505.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,159,241.00)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,091,418.84)
4. The Lion King ($1,833,703.00)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,486,705.24)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Derren Brown: Secret ($306,989.00)*
4. The Height of the Storm ($240,860.50)
3. The Lightning Thief ($216,708.50)
2. Linda Vista ($137,786.18)
1. The Inheritance ($116,396.50)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.59%)
2. Hamilton (101.57%)
3. Come From Away (101.28%)
4. Hadestown (101.20%)
5. Moulin Rouge! (100.78%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Inheritance (70.60%)**
4. Tootsie (68.10%)
3. The Sound Inside (67.97%)
2. Derren Brown: Secret (60.28%)*
1. The Lightning Thief (53.89%)
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on two performances