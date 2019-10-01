Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & Christopher Jackson Spit Rhymes on the Spot to Promote Freestyle Love Supreme

Part improv comedy show, part rhyme-dropping experience, Freestyle Love Supreme is a night at the theater unlike any other. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, the production is playing at Broadway's Booth Theatre through January 5, 2020. Miranda and original FLS member Christopher Jackson stopped by The Today Show on October 1 to talk about the show. "We started doing this in the basement of the Drama Book Shop," Miranda said of its humble beginnings. Now, the Broadway incarnation features six talented performers; though Miranda and Jackson are not a part of the nightly cast, that doesn't mean they won't drop in from time to time to perform. Miranda took the stage just last night. This morning, he and Jackson were up bright and early to tackle a rhyme stemmed from the word "conjugate." Watch what went down below, and be sure to see Freestyle Love Supreme for yourself!



