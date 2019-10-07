Kathleen Marshall Recruited to Direct Musical Adaptation of Sideways

Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall has been tapped to direct and choreograph the in-development stage adaptation of Rex Pickett's bestselling novel Sideways, Variety reports. The previously announced musical will feature a book by Pickett and an original score by Anthony Adams.



Marshall won Tonys for her choreography of Wonderful Town, The Pajama Game and Anything Goes, also earning Tony noms for directing each. Her vast résumé also includes Tony-nominated work on Nice Work If You Can Get It and Kiss Me, Kate.



Pickett's novel, which was adapted into a 2004 Oscar-winning film, centers on two men reaching middle age with not much to show but disappointment. They embark on a weeklong road trip through California's wine country just as one is about to get married.



Sideways is expected to make its world premiere as a regional production in the spring/summer of 2020. Till then, give a look back at the film adaptation's trailer below.



