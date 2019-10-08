Quentin Earl Darrington & Will Swenson Join Brooklyn 15th Anniversary Concert

Broadway veterans Quentin Earl Darrington and Will Swenson will lend their voices to the score of the 2004 Broadway musical Brooklyn at its upcoming 15th anniversary reunion concert. Darrington and Swenson will play Street Singer and Taylor Collins, respectively, at the previously announced event, a benefit for Covenant House Foundation, scheduled to appear at Brooklyn Steel on October 21 at 7:30pm.



Darrington has been seen on Broadway in Once on This Island, Cats and Ragtime and on tour in Memphis, The Color Purple and The Lion King.



Swenson, a Tony nominee for Hair, understudied the role of Taylor Collins in Brooklyn on Broadway. He has also appeared on stage in Waitress, Disaster!, Les Misérables, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, 110 in the Shade and Lestat.



Darrington and Swenson will appear alongside the musical's previously announced trio of original stars: Eden Espinosa (Falsettos) in the title role, Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!) as Faith and Ramona Keller (Hercules) as Paradice.



Featuring a book and score by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, Brooklyn centers on a young girl from Paris (Espinosa) whose search for the father she never knew lands her in America, in the city that bears her name, Brooklyn.