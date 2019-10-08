Ben Platt Lends Smooth Vocals to 'Run Away' on The Late Late Show

Ben Platt, the Tony-winning star of Dear Evan Hansen who can currently be seen on-screen in The Politician, took his talent to late-night television on October 7. Platt thrilled audiences on The Late Late Show with James Corden, offering up the stirring song "Run Away" from his hit debut solo album Sing to Me Instead. Platt also teamed up with screen star Zoey Deutch, singing a delightful ditty in anticipation of Yom Kippur, which is observed this week. Watch below, then listen to Platt's album in full.







