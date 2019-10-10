Amber Riley to Make a Splash in The Little Mermaid Live!

Amber Riley is going under the sea to join the upcoming Little Mermaid Live! on ABC. The Glee alum will serve as the emcee for the Disney favorite, which airs on November 5.



In the The Little Mermaid Live!, Riley will present the Daughters of Triton with a special performance for King Triton and his subjects. She joins a starry cast that includes the previously announced includes Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric and John Stamos as Chef Louis. The show (not to be confused with the upcoming live-action remake) celebrates the 30th anniversary of the original animated film and will combine footage from the movie with live musical performances.



Riley, best known for appearing as Mercedes Jones in all six seasons of Glee, won an Olivier Award for her performance as Effie White in the recent production of Dreamgirls in London. Her other credits include winning season 17 of Dancing with the Stars, The Wiz Live!, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and One Christmas Wish. She is currently appearing as Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse through October 20.

