Tony Nominees Daphne Rubin-Vega, Raúl Esparza and More Set for This Week's #LiveatFive

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Tuesday, October 15: Grantham Coleman of The Great Society

Grantham Coleman is currently making his Broadway debut as Martin Luther King Jr. in The Great Society and will be a #LiveatFive guest on Tuesday, October 15 to celebrate. He recently appeared in the Public Theater’s Much Ado About Nothing and Sweat. His screen credits include NCIS, Doubt, The Americans and more. Tune in to his live interview to learn what it's like to bring history to the stage.

Wednesday, October 16: Daphne Rubin-Vega of The Horror of Dolores Roach Podcast

Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega will be a #LiveatFive guest on Wednesday, October 16 to talk all about the upcoming season two of The Horror of Dolores Roach podcast which is an adaptation of Empanada Loca, in which she also starre. Tony nominated for her turns in Rent and Anna in the Tropics, Rubin-Vega is also known for her screen credits, which include Smash, Hustling and the upcoming In the Heights film. Set your alarms to watch this live interview!

Thursday, October 17: Raúl Esparza of Seared

Raúl Esparza is currently showing off his cooking skills in MCC Theater's Seared. Tony-nominated for Company, Taboo, Speed-the-Plow and The Homecoming, Esparza's Broadway credits include Cabaret, The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and more. He has appeared on screen in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Hannibal, The Path and more. Be sure to tune in to the live interview to hear how they turned a theater into a kitchen.

Friday, October 18: Taylor Iman Jones of Scotland, PA

Taylor Iman Jones can currently be seen playing homage to Lady Macbeth in Roundabout Theater's Scotland, PA, which is based on the film of the same name. Jones made her Broadway debut in Groundhog Day and was recently seen in Head Over Heels. Watch her #LiveatFive interview on Friday, October 18 to hear all about this original musical.

