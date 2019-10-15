Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Off-Broadway's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Extends a Second Time

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 15, 2019

The world premiere of Alexis Scheer's comedy Our Dear Dead Drug Lord has extended again. Recently announced to play an additional week through October 27, the production will now conclude its limited run on November 3 at off-Broadway's McGinn/Cazale Theatre. Whitney White directs the co-production of Second Stage and WP Theater that officially opened on September 24.

The play follows teenage girls gathering in an abandoned treehouse trying to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar.

The company includes Malika Samuel (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Carmen Berkeley (Scorch), Daniel Duque-Estrada (Recent Alien Abductions), Alyssa May Gold (Arcadia) and Rebecca Jimenez (Leveling Up).

The production features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno and sound design by Fan Zhang, with intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler.

Rebecca Jimenez, Carmen Berkeley, Malika Samuel and Alyssa May Gold in Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Second Stage and WP Theater present the world premiere of Alexis Scheer's comedy.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Caroline Bowman & Caroline Innerbichler as Elsa & Anna in Disney's Frozen Tour
  2. Tony Nominees Daphne Rubin-Vega, Raúl Esparza and More Set for This Week's #LiveatFive
  3. Little Shop's Start, the Future of Hercules, New Mermaid Songs & More from Alan Menken on Show People
  4. Amber Riley to Make a Splash in The Little Mermaid Live!
  5. Grease Is the Word! Grease: Rydell High Musical Series Spinoff Set at HBO Max
Newsletters