Off-Broadway's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Extends a Second Time

The world premiere of Alexis Scheer's comedy Our Dear Dead Drug Lord has extended again. Recently announced to play an additional week through October 27, the production will now conclude its limited run on November 3 at off-Broadway's McGinn/Cazale Theatre. Whitney White directs the co-production of Second Stage and WP Theater that officially opened on September 24.

The play follows teenage girls gathering in an abandoned treehouse trying to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar.

The company includes Malika Samuel (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Carmen Berkeley (Scorch), Daniel Duque-Estrada (Recent Alien Abductions), Alyssa May Gold (Arcadia) and Rebecca Jimenez (Leveling Up).

The production features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno and sound design by Fan Zhang, with intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler.