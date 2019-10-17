Little Shop of Horrors, Starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard & Christian Borle, Opens Off-Broadway

Little Shop of Horrors officially heads back to the off-Broadway stage on October 17, as the beloved musical's new revival opens at the Westside Theatre. Tony winner Michael Mayer directs the production, which began previews on September 17.



The revival's cast is headed by two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff as Seymour, two-time Tony nominee Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tom Alan Robbins as Mr. Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as the voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal and Joy Woods as Chiffon.



Little Shop features choreography by Ellenore Scott, with music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Will Van Dyke.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the musical's talent-packed cast singing out for sold-out crowds on Skid Row.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.