Tennesse Williams' The Rose Tattoo is officially back on Broadway. Starring Oscar winner Marisa Tomei along with screen star Emun Elliott in his Broadway debut, the revival is directed by Trip Cullman. The production opened at the American Airlines Theatre on October 15. In honor of the Williams classic returning to the Great White Way, check out the photos below to see the cast take their opening night bows and see which stars fo the stage and screen took to the red carpet.