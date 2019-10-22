Dear Evan Hansen Welcomes Christiane Noll, Jared Goldsmith & Phoebe Koyabe to the Broadway Cast

A trio of stars from the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen step into the Tony-winning Broadway production on October 22. Tony nominee Christiane Noll, Jared Goldsmith and Phoebe Koyabe reprise their turns as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Kleinman and Alana Beck, replacing Ann Sanders, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Samantha Williams, who played their final performance at the Music Box Theatre on October 20.

Jared Goldsmith & Phoebe Koyabe

Noll is a Broadway veteran who earned a Tony nomination for Ragtime; her main-stem credits also include Chaplin, It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues and Jekyll & Hyde. Goldsmith and Koyabe make their Broadway debuts in Dear Evan Hansen.



The new cast members join a current company that includes Broadway.com vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman as Evan Hansen, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Alex Boniello as Connor Murphy and Lisa Brescia as Heidi Hansen.



As previously announced, Brescia will exit the production on November 24; tour star Jessica Phillips will take over as Heidi Hansen starting on November 26.