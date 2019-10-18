Daphne Rubin-Vega Talks Living In the Heights & Season 2 of The Horror of Dolores Roach Podcast

Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega has had a busy summer. The second season of her podcast The Horror of Dolores Roach, which is based on her solo show Empanada Loca and is getting a TV series adaptation, dropped on October 16, she wrapped up filming the upcoming In the Heights movie and she's appearing on the new show Katy Keene, which is set to premiere in May 2020. To celebrate the release of the podcast's second season premiere, Rubin-Vega stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to talk all about her several projects. "This is the second season but I've been with this story and character for five years now," she said to Paul Wontorek. "It's really exciting to jump back into Dolores [Roach]. There's been so much going on that I'm just now hearing it."

The podcast, which stems from the play Empanada Loca, isn't for the faint of heart and that's just how Rubin-Vega likes it. "The first season is like Sweeney Todd in that I accidentally kill people on purpose," she said. "Everything went wrong and I had to escape, so now in season two, I live under the subway and meet all sorts of people like guest stars Lea DeLaria, Dascha Polanco and Everett Quinton."

While Rubin-Vega is known for being center stage or stealing scenes, she's leaning into the podcast world. "It cuts of a certain aspect of vanity," she said of working in a recording booth. "I love working with my voice and I feel comfortable. It's fun to create a world that way. I think that when we listen, we can build our own character and conjure up the way they look in our mind."

Rubin-Vega went from playing Dolores Roach to Daniela in the upcoming In the Heights film and while they couldn't be more different, they did have some similarities. "The Horror of Dolores Roach, In the Heights and this other show I'm doing all take place in Washington Heights," she said. "New York City is the most photogenic city in the world, with all due respect to Paris. In Washington Heights, immediately there's love everywhere."

Although she couldn't say much about filming In the Heights, she did give us her point of view. "It was the best experience of my life," Rubin-Vega said. "I've had very good experiences in my life, but that was definitely top three."

Listen to The Horror of Dolores Roach wherever you get your podcasts

