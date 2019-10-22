Jane Alexander & James Cromwell Join Broadway-Bound Grand Horizons

Award-winning stars Jane Alexander and James Cromwell will return to Broadway this winter as married couple Nancy and Bill in Bess Wohl's Broadway-debut play, Grand Horizons. The previously announced production of Second Stage, directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, will begin previews on December 20, 2019 and officially open on January 23, 2020.



Second Stage has also announced that Thomas Sadoski, originally announced to play the role of Ben, has left the production due to scheduling conflicts; a replacement will be announced soon.



Jane Alexander is a stage-and-screen veteran who was honored with a Tony Award for The Great White Hope and a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre for her work as Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. Her screen work has earned her two Emmy Awards and four Academy Award nominations.

James Cromwell

James Cromwell, an Emmy winner for American Horror Story and an Oscar nominee for Babe, has previously appeared on Broadway in Hamlet and Othello and off-Broadway in Three Acts of Recognition. He is also known for his Emmy-nominated work on Six Feet Under, ER and RKO 281.



Grand Horizons follows Nancy (Alexander) and Bill (Cromwell), who have spent 50 years as husband and wife. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in the Grand Horizons senior living community, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.



Alexander and Cromwell join a previously announced cast that includes Tony winner Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Tony nominee Ashley Park as Jess, Lortel winner Michael Urie as Brian and Maulik Pancholy as Tommy.



Grand Horizons is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 1, 2020.