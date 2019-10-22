Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Soft Power Receives a Second Extension at Public Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 22, 2019
Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora in "Soft Power"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a second one-week extension to the New York premiere staging of Soft Power. Originally announced to run through November 3 and later extended to November 10, the production will now conclude its limited off-Broadway engagement on November 17.

Featuring a book and lyrics by David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly) and music/additional lyrics by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), Soft Power is set following the 2016 election. It centers on a Chinese executive who is visiting America and falls in love with a good-hearted U.S. leader as the power balance between their two countries shifts.

The cast includes Alyse Alan Louis, Conrad Ricamora, Billy Bustamante, Kendyl Ito, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Jaygee Macapugay, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Geena Quintos, Trevor Salter, Kyra Smith, Emily Stillings, Emily Trumble, Jon Hoche, Kristen Faith Oei and John Yi.

Leigh Silverman directs the production, which features choreography by Sam Pinkleton. Soft Power began previews on September 24 and officially opened on October 15.

Soft Power

David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's groundbreaking new musical-within-a-play receives its New York premiere at The Public Theater.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Matt Doyle, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Fitzgerald & More Join Gender-Bent Revival of Company
  2. The Who's Tommy Will Return to Broadway in 2021
  3. Disney’s Aladdin Will Launch a Newly-Configured Tour in Fall 2021
  4. Seeing Elphaba Fly Shook Her Spirit as a Kid; Now, Hannah Corneau Plays Wicked's Green Girl Nightly
  5. Tickets Are Now on Sale for Company Starring Katrina Lenk & Patti LuPone
Newsletters