Soft Power Receives a Second Extension at Public Theater

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a second one-week extension to the New York premiere staging of Soft Power. Originally announced to run through November 3 and later extended to November 10, the production will now conclude its limited off-Broadway engagement on November 17.



Featuring a book and lyrics by David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly) and music/additional lyrics by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), Soft Power is set following the 2016 election. It centers on a Chinese executive who is visiting America and falls in love with a good-hearted U.S. leader as the power balance between their two countries shifts.



The cast includes Alyse Alan Louis, Conrad Ricamora, Billy Bustamante, Kendyl Ito, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Jaygee Macapugay, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Geena Quintos, Trevor Salter, Kyra Smith, Emily Stillings, Emily Trumble, Jon Hoche, Kristen Faith Oei and John Yi.



Leigh Silverman directs the production, which features choreography by Sam Pinkleton. Soft Power began previews on September 24 and officially opened on October 15.