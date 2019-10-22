Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Original Waitress Star Drew Gehling Will Close Out the Broadway Production as Dr. Pomatter

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 22, 2019
Drew Gehling
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Drew Gehling, the star who originated the role of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, will reprise his turn in the Broadway musical beginning on October 30. He will remain with the hit show until its closing performance on January 5, 2020. Gehling will replace Mrs. Doubtfire-bound Mark Evans, who will play his final performance in Waitress on October 27.

Gehling is currently appearing in the world premiere musical Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe, which will conclude its extended run on October 27. In addition to Waitress, his Broadway credits include Jersey Boys and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Becky Gulsvig to Take Over as Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway
  2. Matt Doyle, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Fitzgerald & More Join Gender-Bent Revival of Company
  3. The Who's Tommy Will Return to Broadway in 2021
  4. Disney’s Aladdin Will Launch a Newly-Configured Tour in Fall 2021
  5. Seeing Elphaba Fly Shook Her Spirit as a Kid; Now, Hannah Corneau Plays Wicked's Green Girl Nightly

Star Files

Drew Gehling
Newsletters