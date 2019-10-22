Original Waitress Star Drew Gehling Will Close Out the Broadway Production as Dr. Pomatter

Drew Gehling, the star who originated the role of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, will reprise his turn in the Broadway musical beginning on October 30. He will remain with the hit show until its closing performance on January 5, 2020. Gehling will replace Mrs. Doubtfire-bound Mark Evans, who will play his final performance in Waitress on October 27.



Gehling is currently appearing in the world premiere musical Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe, which will conclude its extended run on October 27. In addition to Waitress, his Broadway credits include Jersey Boys and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.