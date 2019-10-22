Meet the Off-Broadway Cast of Will Eno's The Underlying Chris

Second Stage's upcoming world premiere staging of Will Eno's The Underlying Chris is getting ready for its performance on October 29. To celebrate their upcoming debut, the cast and creative team got together to meet the press. With direction by Tony winner Kenny Leon, the cast of 11 is led by Lenne Klingaman, Michael Countryman, Hannah Cabell, Ebony Jo-Ann, Lizbeth MacKay, Nedra McClyde, Howard Overshown, Isabella Russo, Charles Turner and Luis Vega. The play tells the story of how a person comes into their identity, and how sometimes it is life's tiniest moments that most profoundly change our lives. Check out the photos to meet the cast and creative team and be sure to get to the Tony Kiser Theater!

