André De Shields, Joe Iconis, Brandon Victor Dixon & Ali Stroker to Perform American Songbook Concerts at Lincoln Center

A foursome of Broadway favorites are among the starry lineup of performers set to give concerts as part of Lincoln Center's upcoming American Songbook series. André De Shields, Joe Iconis, Brandon Victor Dixon and Ali Stroker are on the docket for the new season, set to run from January 22 through February 29, 2020. Concerts will begin at 8:30pm in the Appel Room.



De Shields, whose concert will appear on January 29, is a 2019 Tony winner for his turn as Hermes in Hadestown. De Shields is a Broadway veteran whose credits also include Tony-nominated turns in Play On! and The Full Monty and an Emmy win for Ain't Misbehavin'.



Iconis, set to perform on February 1, earned a 2019 Tony nomination for his Broadway-debut score to Be More Chill. He also won acclaim for crafting the score to the off-Broadway musical Broadway Bounty Hunter and penning the Smash anthem "Broadway, Here I Come." His latest musical, Love in Hate Nation, begins its run at New Jersey's Two River Theater on November 9.



Dixon, whose concert is scheduled for February 14, is a two-time Tony-nominated actor for his turns as Harpo in The Color Purple and Eubie Blake in Shuffle Along. He earned an Emmy nomination for his performance as Judas Iscariot in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.



Stroker, slated to perform on February 28, won a 2019 Tony Award for her fiery performance as Ado Annie in Oklahoma! She made her Broadway debut as Anna in Deaf West's Tony-nominated revival of Spring Awakening. Early in her career, she won fans when she appeared on TV's Glee Project.



Other performers scheduled to give American Songbook concerts include Rufus Wainwright (January 22 at 7:30pm at Alice Tully Hall), Stephanie Blythe (January 30), Cowboy Junkies (January 31), iLe (February 12), Roomful of Teeth (February 13), Our Lady J (February 15), Natalie Merchant (February 26), Kalani Pe'a (February 27) and Martin Sexton (February 29).



Since its launch in 1998, American Songbook has celebrated the achievements of the popular American songwriter from the turn of the 20th century to the present day. Spanning all styles and genres from Tin Pan Alley and Broadway to the eclecticism of today's songwriters working in pop, cabaret, rock, folk and country, American Songbook traces the history and charts the course of the American song from its past and current forms to its future direction.