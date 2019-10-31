Odds & Ends: Mean Girls Releases Full Video of Halloween Song 'Sexy' & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Mean Girls Releases Full Video of Halloween Song "Sexy"

Beetlejuice isn't the only Broadway show getting into the Halloween spirit. The hit musical Mean Girls honored today's spooky holiday by releasing a full video of the song "Sexy" performed by Kate Rockwell, who plays Karen Smith, and Krystina Alabado, who plays Gretchen Wieners. Give a watch to the song below and make plans to experience Mean Girls on Broadway soon.







Full Monty Alums Patrick Wilson & John Ellison Conlee to Honor André De Shields at York Gala

The full lineup of performers has been announced for York Theatre Company upcoming gala honoring André De Shields. The Tony-winning Hadestown standout will receive the Oscar Hammerstein Award at the previously announced event, scheduled for November 11 at 6:00pm The Edison Ballroom. Performers will include Patrick Wilson and John Ellison Conlee, who appeared alongside De Shields in The Full Monty, as well as that musical's composer, David Yazbek, along with Robert Creighton, Darius De Haas, Jeffry Denman, Dawn Driver, Ekele Ekegbu, Mercedes Ellington, Teresa Eyring, Ron Lucas, Richard Maltby Jr., Larry Owens, Tony Perry, Malvinna Rose, Marc Shaiman, Ben Vereen, Anita Welch, Freida Williams and The Boys and Girls Choir of Harlem Alumni Ensemble.



Heather Headley to Headline Arena Stage's 70th Anniversary Gala

Tony-winning actress Heather Headley will lend her talents to the 70th Anniversary Gala of Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage. The event will be held at The Anthem on May 13, 2020 at 6:00pm. Headley won a Tony for her turn in the title role of Aida; she also appeared as Shug Avery in the Tony-winning revival The Color Purple and originated the role of Nala in the Tony-winning hit The Lion King. Headley was recently announced to appear as famed gospel artist Clara Ward in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.