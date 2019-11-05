Sponsored
Frank Wood, Margaret Colin, Ilana Levine to Lead Richard Greenberg's The Perplexed Off-Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 5, 2019
Frank Wood
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Casting is here for The Perplexed, a new play by Tony winner Richard Greenberg set to appear at off-Broadway's City Center—Stage I in 2020. Manhattan Theatre Club Artistic Director Lynne Meadow will direct the previously announced production, scheduled to begin previews on February 11 and officially open on March 3.

Margaret Colin

The cast will include Tony winner Frank Wood (The Great Society) as Joseph Stahl, Margaret Colin (Carousel) as Evy Arlen-Stahl, Ilana Levine (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) as Natalie Hochberg-Resnik, Patrick Breen (The New Englanders) as James Arlen, Tess Frazer (Mary Page Marlowe) as Isabelle Stahl, Anna Itty (India Pale Ale) as Patricia Waloo, Zane Pais (Dead Poets Society) as Micah Stahl and JD Taylor (Apologia) as Caleb Resnik.

The Perplexed centers on two families gathered in the massive library of a gaudy Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly, and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony?

The production will feature scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and sound design by Fitz Patton.

The Perplexed is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 29, 2020.

