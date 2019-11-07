Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Officially Opens on Broadway

Following an Olivier-nominated West End run, the new bio-show Tina: The Tina Turner Musical officially opens at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 7. Tony-nominated actress Adrienne Warren reprises her Olivier-nominated turn in the title role of the musical, which began previews on October 12.



Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939 in Nutbush, Turner rose to fame in the 1960s alongside her husband Ike. She later revealed in her autobiography that she had suffered domestic abuse at his hands—they separated in 1976 and divorced two years later. Turner later made a massive comeback in the 1980s. The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll has sold 180 million records worldwide and been honored with 11 Grammy Awards.



Joining Warren in the principal cast is Ovation Award nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna.



Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Warren and Watts alongside a company of mega-talented co-stars.







